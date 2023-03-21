KAnyone who wants to buy an electric car with the VW logo needs around 40,000 euros on their account these days. Those responsible in Wolfsburg may have known for a long time that this can hardly be financed from the average income of a German (4105 euros gross per month) and that there is therefore a risk of losing the people.

The new brand boss Thomas Schäfer is now turning the price screw, in the direction of cars for everyone. Last week he presented the “ID 2 all” study, the production version of which is scheduled to go on sale at the end of 2025 for less than 25,000 euros.

Schäfer also confirmed that Volkswagen is also working on an electric car for 20,000 euros, “despite all the challenges”, which probably means the increased raw material prices. Furthermore, in 2026, a compact, all-electric SUV should be available on the ID 2 platform.

A Polo on the outside, a Golf on the inside

The ID 2 for everyone is just over four meters longer and has the same external dimensions as a Polo, but inside it should offer the space of a Golf. The face drawn by the newly appointed Head of Design Andreas Mindt is more reminiscent of current combustion models than the aesthetics of the ID 3. The wide C-pillar arouses nostalgia in the Golf generation. In the interior, the displays are increasing in size, but above all the number of real buttons and switches is increasing again, and they should also be illuminated. It was said several times during the presentation that we had learned something new.



In front instead of behind: All of the small electric cars from Volkswagen have front-wheel drive

:



Image: Volkswagen



Up to 450 kilometers should be covered with one battery charge, and it should only take 20 minutes to recharge electricity for 300 kilometers. Volkswagen does not want to reveal much about the battery itself, but it is an open secret that it will be based on lithium iron phosphate. These batteries, which Volkswagen will produce itself in the future, do without cobalt, nickel and manganese and are significantly cheaper.

A fundamental innovation is the drive, it now acts on the front axle and no longer on the rear axle as in the ID 3, which creates space for a decent trunk with a volume of 490 liters. The electric motor is said to have an output of 226 hp, we bet on a separately excited synchronous machine that does not require rare earths.