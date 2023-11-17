Home » Khadija Shah detained – Naibaat
Lahore: Khadija Shah, a well-known fashion designer named in May 9 tragedy cases, was ordered to be detained for 30 days.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore issued the notification of detention of Khadija Shah, in which it is said that the order to detain Khadija Shah was issued on the recommendation of SP Cantt and District Intelligence Branch.

The detention notification states that Khadija Shah participated in violent activities on May 9, the material against Khadija Shah has been examined, she may disturb the law and order situation again.

It should be noted that Khadija Shah has been booked in the MPO3 case after getting her fourth bail.

On the other hand, Khadija Shah’s legal team announced to challenge the detention in the Lahore High Court.

