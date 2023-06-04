Manchester City won the FA Cup and is going for the Champions League

Manchester City, led by strategist Pep Guardiola, achieved victory in the city derby against Manchester United, winning 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

This triumph not only gives the team their second title of the season, but also gives them a highly motivated boost ahead of the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Today, on the majestic stage at Wembley, Manchester City once again demonstrated their dominance by defeating Manchester United. Ilkay Gundogan became the hero of the match by scoring an impressive brace, bringing the team closer to a historic treble of titles.

The first goal came 13 seconds into the match, when Gundogan launched a powerful shot from outside the area that beat goalkeeper David de Gea (1-0, minute 1). However, United managed to equalize the actions through a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes before the break (33). It was Gundogan again who scored the winning goal in the first minutes of the second half (51).

With this result, Manchester City wins its seventh FA Cup, adding to its outstanding record. In addition, the team is now looking at the most important game of the season: the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

If Manchester City manages to prevail in the Champions League final, they would become the second English team to achieve a historic treble, following in the footsteps of Manchester United in the 1998-1999 season.

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan is scheduled for Saturday 10 June 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. It will be an exciting confrontation between two great European clubs that will seek to raise the prestigious Orejona.