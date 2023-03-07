Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 4:53 p.m

Rawalpindi: In the Khwaja Sara Imam Masjid case, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

The eunuch Imam Masjid was produced in the court after the physical remand was completed, the police requested for further physical remand of the accused. Sent to jail, the court ordered to produce the accused again on March 21.

It should be remembered that the accused imam of the Khawajasara mosque was arrested by Rawat police station, the accused performed the duties of imam in the mosque for three years.