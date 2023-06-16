Khurram Dastgir will give a targeted subsidy of 171 billion to Karachi

Friday June 16, 2023, 11:22 pm

KARACHI (APP) Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir has said that the government will allocate 171 billion TDS in the new financial year to provide relief to the citizens of Karachi. He expressed these views while addressing the press conference. The Federal Minister said that TDS will not be affected by IMF conditions, it is a targeted subsidy. The Ministry is formulating a policy of micro load management at the transformer level to reduce the hardships of the bill paying consumers, the stakeholders have to come together to solve the problem.

He said that the matter will be presented to the CCI, after the in-principle decision, the assets of the discos will be assessed and further action will be taken. The federal minister clarified that the government has 24 percent shares in K Electric, the government neither sold its shares in K Electric nor bought more shares.

Protecting the rights and interests of consumers is the top priority, the restructuring of K Electric will be carried out in a transparent manner. A committee is working to resolve the issues between K Electric, SSGC and Govt. So far 90 percent reconciliation has been done.