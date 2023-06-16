Juneteenth Reflections From Alkermes’ Harold Weekes, Sr. Director, Human Resources

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / AlkermesOn Monday we commemorate Juneteenth – also known as Freedom Day – the anniversary of the freeing of the last enslaved Black Americans, which took place on June 19th, 1865, more than two years …
