Home » Juneteenth Reflections From Alkermes’ Harold Weekes, Sr. Director, Human Resources
News

Juneteenth Reflections From Alkermes’ Harold Weekes, Sr. Director, Human Resources

by admin
Juneteenth Reflections From Alkermes’ Harold Weekes, Sr. Director, Human Resources

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / AlkermesOn Monday we commemorate Juneteenth – also known as Freedom Day – the anniversary of the freeing of the last enslaved Black Americans, which took place on June 19th, 1865, more than two years …

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Alkermes

On Monday we commemorate Juneteenth – also known as Freedom Day – the anniversary of the freeing of the last enslaved Black Americans, which took place on June 19th, 1865, more than two years after
President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. It is also a day to reflect on the impact – both short and long term– of slavery, systemic racism and discrimination on our communities and
how we can be part of a more equitable future.

Alkermes‘ U.S. offices will be closed on Juneteenth (Monday June 19th) and we are encouraging our employees to take time out to learn about, reflect on and celebrate the
critical contributions of Black Americans to our country.

See also  «Stop to Russian gas and oil»: Letta opens the front of the energy embargo against Moscow. Glimmers from Berlin

You may also like

The signing ceremony of the 32nd Harbin Fair...

Khurram Dastgir will give a targeted subsidy of...

Works will finally finish on Avenida De Greiff,...

Rescue workers threatened with knives by 70-year-olds

If Russian oil was not cheap, why were...

Live! Minute by minute of the match between...

The beauty of the countryside｜From “thousands of projects”...

Champions League 2023/24: Los pots, dates and more...

The National Jujitsu Championship will start from July...

Another kidnapping in Cesar in less than 24...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy