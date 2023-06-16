Juneteenth Reflections From Alkermes’ Harold Weekes, Sr. Director, Human Resources

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Alkermes

On Monday we commemorate Juneteenth – also known as Freedom Day – the anniversary of the freeing of the last enslaved Black Americans, which took place on June 19th, 1865, more than two years after

President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. It is also a day to reflect on the impact – both short and long term– of slavery, systemic racism and discrimination on our communities and

how we can be part of a more equitable future.

Alkermes‘ U.S. offices will be closed on Juneteenth (Monday June 19th) and we are encouraging our employees to take time out to learn about, reflect on and celebrate the

critical contributions of Black Americans to our country.