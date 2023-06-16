Lose weight for the summer: expert advice

Summer is upon us and in this period one of the thoughts that most often worries people is the swimsuit fitting. Everyone dreams of arriving at the beach with a body to be proud of but resorting to last minute diets, perhaps improvised, is not the right solution. So let’s see together how to lose weight without making mistakes!

Yari Rossi, Doctor of Human Nutrition Sciences, he explained in a recent interview with Adriatic Courier how to get back in shape for the summer, losing the pounds accumulated during the winter but without doing any damage to our body!

Lose weight without mistakes: here’s how

I’m not a fans of last minute diets. However, if I had to recommend one way to lose weight quickly and sustainably, it could be to choose those foods that have more fibre. So start consuming much more vegetables and many more foods rich in water.

he has declared Yari Rossi, emphasizing how the diet is not a commitment to be respected for a few months but a real and own lifestyle.

Furthermore, there are individuals who are able to react and respond better to a specific type of power supply and others who manage to answer better to another type of power supply.

said the expert, who has readers advised to eat the same foods, but in the form of cereals rich in fiber.

The reason is that they create sense of satiety and therefore, help to eat less. Then, another tip is to drink more, because a common mistake is that of bere pocor, and the organism in the absence of water stimulates to eat.

said the doctor, emphasizing the importance of moving!

Also there walk Of 10-20 minutes a day can help. Often, those who have never dieted in their life manage to throw away with this strategy 4-5 kilos per month without realizing it.

Rossi underlined. Choose the “right diet”however, it is very important, as is understanding how everyone’s metabolism is structured.

Between the fake news it is said that pasta should not be eaten in the evening, in order not to have digestive problems. But is not so. It could be easier digest a plate of pasta in the evening that a plate of meat. On the other hand, there are those who respond better to a diet with fewer carbohydrates. All is subjective.

In short, what is important is not so much what you eat but how to eat and most importantly, the quantities in which the foods come hired; even meat can do put on weight, if you eat 2 or 3 kilos a day.

Attention, then, ai classic mistakes where you risk falling in these cases, like skipping meals!