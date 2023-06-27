Khyron celebrates the anniversary of I Am the Supreme who came to stay and own the region

The heavy metal band Khyron is celebrating. And he celebrates it powerfully so that everyone listens and vibrates with the EP “Yo Soy el Supremo”, which at this point is one of the most requested and enjoyed in the shows that the band performs.

The concept and theme have parallels with the Supreme Dictator, a clear, strong, determined message, without pressure or opinion. It is only worth listening, banging without asking for any explanation.

And the drummer Arnaldo Salinas knew how to capitalize on that same feeling, at that concert at the Central Railway, on that Saturday night in November 2010 at the Return of Nash, where he impressed not only in his vocalization but also in his interpretation. And in the chorus it seemed that the Supreme Court himself remembered who he is for the history and politics of Paraguay.

Those present at that day of heavy metal will not forget the exact point in music, presented by the López brothers, Gustavo and Rolando. Since that concert, it has been a classic to sing the song, always with the same strength and passion. We toast for one more anniversary of I am the Supreme.

The bassist of the group, Gustavo López, recalled that I am the Supreme, was born from a letter with a vocal melody that Arnaldo Salinas had, since approximately 2007.

He affirmed that it began to be played in 2010, specifically on May 14 in the city of Pilar. He added that this babble, guitarist Rolando López and he completed the verse and chorus riffs, plus the intro and outro ideas that they borrowed and adapted from maestro Florentín Giménez’s presidential march.

He mentioned that the vocal line could be adapted to the music because Arnaldo had knowledge of his vocal limitations, that is, to get the most out of it without being a professional vocalist. He was also helped by the characteristic low tuning of the guitar and bass.

Lyric with two meanings

The bassist Gustavo López explained that the lyrics have two meanings. One is like irony towards that idiosyncrasy of the Creole political class of believing itself to be the only leader. “Which we have to this day; and the other is more descriptive of the megalomaniac character of all the dictators in history”, the bassist finally stated.

The concept of the cover of the EP Yo Soy el Supremo, has to do with the meanings explained above by one of the López brothers, who are in charge of giving life to the lyrics and fine-tuning the riffs, intros and outros, so that the headbanger can only enjoy each presentation of the band.

I am the Supreme, was born in 2010, the product of a series of events in that political part of Paraguay, where the Perpetual Dictator surrendered and there was strong talk and the division of opinions on the point was channeled.

The clear and powerful message of the lyrics, accompanied by the rhythm that invites you to bang and chant, made it currently one of the band’s hymns and the most requested at shows.

The song is here to stay and Khyron perfects it so that it is not forgotten and lasts on the scene as a song that brings adrenaline to whoever listens to it.