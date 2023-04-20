Polis project – House of digital services: collaboration between Italy and the Slovak Republic

Bergamotto meets the delegation with Poste Italiane

Undersecretary Fausta Bergamot and diplomatic advisor Mario Cospito, with some Poste Italiane managers, met a delegation from the Embassy of the Slovak Republic and Slovenská Pošta at Palazzo Piacentini to explore the potential of the project Polis – House of digital services promoted by MIMIT and managed by Poste Italiane.

The delegation, with a view to developing a similar system in their country, is in fact interested in establishing a profitable one collaboration with Poste Italiane which was asked for the availability to carry out the mentoring function.

During the meeting, particular interest was expressed in some specific functions of the Polis project, such as the activities of issuing certificates via a dedicated totem (stations for the provision of self-service public services), the design of the software interface, the authorization to obtain contributions on the NGEU account, environmental sustainability measures and the introduction of recharging stations for sustainable mobility in the post offices concerned.

For more information