Home » Kiel: bomb disposal successfully completed | > – News
News

Kiel: bomb disposal successfully completed | > – News

by admin
Kiel: bomb disposal successfully completed | > – News

Status: 07/23/2023 4:18 p.m

Two World War II aircraft bombs were defused in Kiel on Sunday. That’s why the police had cordoned off a large area of ​​the shipyard park. Including the Ostring and the Werftstraße.

At around 2:20 p.m., the explosive ordnance clearance service began defusing the two 500 and 250 kg bombs. After almost 90 minutes, work on a British and a US bomb was already over. The bombs were discovered while checking viewer notices in Werftpark, right next to the Werftpark theater. The police have lifted the road closures.

Problems defusing the dud

According to the explosive ordnance clearance service, the bombs were in good condition for their age. The police did not expect major difficulties in defusing. As planned, the detonator of the British air bomb was detonated. In the meantime, however, problems arose during the defusing of the American dud, which is why special tools were used.

These areas in Kiel have been blocked in advance

By 1 p.m. on Sunday, almost 9,400 people had to leave their houses and apartments on the east bank in Kiel for the period of bomb disposal. At the same time, the police set up roadblocks.

Information for mitigation

Before the evacuation, the police had asked residents, neighbors and other affected people to be informed about the defusing in order to reach as many people as possible outside of the media, warning apps and leaflets.

Further information

Historical records and photos are evaluated. The specialists receive up to 10,000 inquiries per year. more

See also  Unions and Ministry of Education nothing at all

After the bomb was successfully defuse, all residents were able to return to their apartments and houses. more

After an initial delay, the explosive ordnance clearance service defused an aircraft bomb on Tuesday. The defusing went quite quickly after the release. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 07/19/2023 | 12:00 o’clock

Keywords for this article

Like

You may also like

DRC: Félix Tshisekedi for control over NGOs operating...

They capture the alias ‘Camilo’, leader of the...

Drawing Strength from the Daqing Spirit: Emancipating the...

Pure action…: Weekly review KW25-2023 – The highlights...

Three multinationals will award 20,000 scholarships in cloud...

Fire on the A 6 near Hockenheim caused...

Gallery: Haapsalu competed for the basketball title

Prosecutor’s Office investigates Corpocesar officials for debt with...

Optimizing Fertility Support Policies for High-Quality Population Development:...

Fires in Greece: TUI is not flying guests...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy