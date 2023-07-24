Kiel: bomb disposal successfully completed | > – News

Status: 07/23/2023 4:18 p.m

Two World War II aircraft bombs were defused in Kiel on Sunday. That’s why the police had cordoned off a large area of ​​the shipyard park. Including the Ostring and the Werftstraße.

At around 2:20 p.m., the explosive ordnance clearance service began defusing the two 500 and 250 kg bombs. After almost 90 minutes, work on a British and a US bomb was already over. The bombs were discovered while checking viewer notices in Werftpark, right next to the Werftpark theater. The police have lifted the road closures.

Problems defusing the dud

According to the explosive ordnance clearance service, the bombs were in good condition for their age. The police did not expect major difficulties in defusing. As planned, the detonator of the British air bomb was detonated. In the meantime, however, problems arose during the defusing of the American dud, which is why special tools were used.

These areas in Kiel have been blocked in advance

By 1 p.m. on Sunday, almost 9,400 people had to leave their houses and apartments on the east bank in Kiel for the period of bomb disposal. At the same time, the police set up roadblocks.

Information for mitigation

Before the evacuation, the police had asked residents, neighbors and other affected people to be informed about the defusing in order to reach as many people as possible outside of the media, warning apps and leaflets.

Further information

Historical records and photos are evaluated. The specialists receive up to 10,000 inquiries per year. more

After the bomb was successfully defuse, all residents were able to return to their apartments and houses. more

After an initial delay, the explosive ordnance clearance service defused an aircraft bomb on Tuesday. The defusing went quite quickly after the release. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 07/19/2023 | 12:00 o’clock

Keywords for this article

Like

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

