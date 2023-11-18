Kinshasa: CENI, MONUSCO and civil society raise awareness about peace during the electoral campaign

The MONUSCO civil affairs office is organizing an awareness campaign and coaching of young leaders to promote and consolidate peace during the electoral process.

From Monday 20 to Sunday 27 November, the Civil Affairs teams of MONUSCO, CENI and civil society NGOs will travel through 8 municipalities in the city of Kinshasa with the mission of improving young people’s knowledge of the electoral process and reducing the risk of violence during the election period.

Wani Lumago of MONUSCO Civil Affairs discusses the objectives of this campaign in this sound clip:

/sites/default/files/2023-11/03._18112023-p-f-kinshasaaffairescivilesmonuscowanilumago-00.mp3

