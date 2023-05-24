Kinshasa: prosecuted for incitement to tribal hatred, Mike Mukebayi transferred to Makala Central Prison

The provincial deputy Mike Mukebayi judged in flagrance in particular for incitement to tribal hatred, by the Court of Appeal of Kinshasa / Gombe, was transferred, Tuesday, May 23, to the Central Prison of Makala, learned from this jurisdiction, the Congolese News Agency (ACP).

Mike Mukebayi, a member of an opposition political party, was arrested on Sunday evening May 21 and taken to the criminal record before being transferred Monday May 22 to the High Court of Kinshasa/Gombe, in flagrante delicto proceedings.

The public prosecutor reproaches him for the remarks made during his appearance on the set of the program “Free debate” of the television channel CML13 broadcasting on TNT.

In addition, the Court of Appeal suspended the case while waiting for the Constitutional Court to rule on the question of unconstitutionality raised by the defense lawyers, underlines the ACP.

“We raised the exception of unconstitutionality of the procedure initiated on the basis of the ordinance law 78-001 of February 27, 1978 relating to the repression of flagrant offenses against Mukebayi. The Court agrees with us and has just suspended, ”declared the counsel for the defendant, Me Laurent Onyembo, at the end of the hearing.

Judicial sources, contacted by Radio Okapi, inform that the national deputy, Daniel Safu, accused of the same facts as the provincial deputy Mukebayi, is currently on the run.