Home News Kinshasa: RAFES brings together 5 African Health Ethics Committees – Capsud.net
News

Kinshasa: RAFES brings together 5 African Health Ethics Committees – Capsud.net

by admin
Kinshasa: RAFES brings together 5 African Health Ethics Committees – Capsud.net

An international workshop on the development of standard operating procedures during an epidemic opened on Wednesday March 15 in Kinshasa.

Through this workshop, the Francophone African Health Ethics Network (RAFES) wants to provide the ethics committees of its network with a document (pŕo to be used in the event of a health emergency.

This international meeting should therefore reflect on the development of standard operating procedures (SOP) to deal with epidemics.

Thus, from March 15 to 17, 2023, the national health ethics committees of the DRC, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea Conakry, the Central African Republic and a representative of the Pasteur Institute will propose harmonized SOPs on the review of research protocols during an epidemic. A great moment of experience sharing in the evaluation of research protocols during an epidemic.

.

Why organize such an international-level workshop?

For Professor Félicien Munday, President of the CNES (National Health Ethics Committee), such a meeting was of capital importance. Indeed, he says:

« In our different countries, we have faced epidemics. How have ethics committees in each country protected people who have taken part in clinical trials? That’s the question we’ve all asked ourselves« .

Bringing together experts in health ethics around the management of epidemics in our different countries is very important. Especially since the DR Congo has also experienced epidemics such as the coronavirus and Ebola.

.

The RAFES in a few lines

The SEA-RAFES (Strengthening and EnhAncing the Réseau Africain Francophone d’Éthique en Santé) project is a partnership between French-speaking African National Ethics Committees (CNE) and research institutions.

See also  Assemini, cyclist overwhelmed and killed by a truck on the highway 130

Its main objective is to build the capacity of ethics committees in French-speaking Africa in order to equip them to better act in situations.

.


Arthur Bitambi


You may also like

Werder’s fight with the flu epidemic

Alias ​​“Chirimoya”, behind the excesses in Bajo Cauca?

OVERALL ROUNDUP: Putin travels to captured city of...

Deployment of Angolan soldiers in the DRC: Felix...

Benditos amasijos reference in the city for the...

Caution Crash: How investors decide rationally instead of...

Tetjana Himič: blocked city – Lääne Elu

Sewer water receives tourists in Canal de las...

Environmentalist: Well-known woman from Lienz died: “Her laughter...

PNC captures extortionist while collecting rent – ​​102nine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy