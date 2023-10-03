Kinshasa records an increase in the price of sugar – Capsud.net

The price of sugar has increased significantly in Kinshasa. 1 bag of 50 kilograms, produced in Kwilu-Ngongo, increased from 125,000 to 135,000 CDF.

According to some traders, the strike of heavy-duty road transport operators is the main cause of this unfortunate situation which worries the people of Kinshasa.

« You did not know ? It’s been almost a week since the price of sugar increased. Drivers no longer want to transport goods because they are on strike“said a trader at the large market.

It should be noted that heavy goods road transport operators had gone on strike to demand an improvement in their living conditions. After discussions with the Minister of Transport and the FEC delegation, they decided to return to work.

Emongo Gérôme

