weekly preview Q40 – wienkonzert.com

and bang! We have landed in concert October!

There is a lot to see and experience, for example the wonderful “alex lahey“on Monday at Chelsea or the legendary “madsen“on Wednesday in the arena – but unfortunately the second one has long been sold out. no problem, a visit to the arena on the following Thursday is also recommended, because indie pop goddess “ellie dixon“ is in town!

If you prefer to dance to electronic sounds, you should go to “Flex”.french 79“ go! On the same day (and on all other days too) there are a thousand other things (e.g. “yokohomo“ in Chelsea) but just check out the list below. In any case, have a lot of fun, every concert is always a good decision!

hard facts:

02.10.2023 / alex lahey / chelsea (fb-event)

October 2nd, 2023 / rebekka bakken / concert hall (fb event)

October 3rd, 2023 / the losers / arena (fb event)

03.10.2023 / phantoms of future u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

October 3rd, 2023 / friends of beautiful / general store (fb event)

03.10.2023 / black box revelation / chelsea (fb-event)

04.10.2023 / eyehategod u.a. / arena (fb-event)

04.10.2023 / madsen, montreal / arena (fb-event)

04.10.2023 / venator ua / arena beisl erdberg (fb event)

04.10.2023 / dua plicity / loop (fb-event)

05.10.2023 / ellie dixon / arena (fb-event)

05.10.2023 / french 79 / flex (fb-event)

October 5th, 2023 / sevi rin & heinie sober / b72 (fb event)

05.10.2023 / loftival: elis noa, xing / the loft (fb-event)

05.10.2023 / chalk hands u.a. / arena beisl erdberg (fb-event)

05.10.2023 / chelsea (fb-event)

05.10.2023 / philiam shakesbeat / kramladen (fb-event)

05.10.2023 / fish basket u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

05.10.2023 / chorosia u.a. / viper room (fb-event)

06.10.2023 / ina regen / remise (fb-event)

06.10.2023 / vienna metal meeting warm up / szene (fb-event)

06.10.2023 / freigang u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

06.10.2023 / sankt krinzinger / b72 (fb-event)

06.10.2023 / juse ju / flex cafe (fb-event)

06.10.2023 / ansa sauermann / flex (fb-event)

October 6th, 2023 / thalija / red bar in the Volkstheater (fb event)

07.10.2023 / vienna metal meeting / arena (fb-event)

07.10.2023 / highly suspect / flex (fb-event)

07.10.2023 / zimmer90 / b72 (fb-event)

October 7th, 2023 / hayfitz, lucas running / chelsea (fb event)

07.10.2023 / postmodern jukebox / globe (fb-event)

07.10.2023 / jeremias / gasometer (fb-event)

07.10.2023 / ardenite u.a. / replugged (fb-event)

08.10.2023 / edna million / tunnel (fb-event)

08.10.2023 / clear history u.a. / venester99 (fb-event)

08.10.2023 / ngee / flex (fb-event)

