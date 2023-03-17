Karanbhai Patel, the fake official of the Prime Minister’s office in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested

Access to Z Plus security, bullet proof vehicle, five star amenities

Videos, photos and fake ID cards viral on social media

New Delhi : 17. March

(sahrnews.com/agencies)

A very surprising and sensational case has come out of Kashmir, where a person has been posing as the Additional Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jammu and Kashmir for the past few months, according to a report by India Today. He was getting other facilities including a five-star hotel and was eventually arrested, identified as Kiran Jay Patel, a resident of Gujarat.

, Jai Hind . pic.twitter.com/WCEZxlDHId — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@bansijpatel) February 27, 2023

According to media reports, this person met with the officials of the Union Territories. He even visited the border posts in the Kashmir Valley and other places of sensitive importance in Kashmir. Posting on his Twitter and Instagram handles. Now this matter has become a topic of discussion on social media that how a common person can cheat the officials like this.?

In January this year, he met several BJP workers and leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and his Instagram account is filled with pictures of his visit to the Kashmir Valley, including tourist spots including Dudh, India Today reported. High security cover and VIP treatment are enjoyed at Pathhri, Gulmarg and Dal Lake.

Kiran Jay Patel also has a verified Twitter handle and his 1,500 followers. Presenting himself as Additional Director for Strategy and Campaigns in the Prime Minister’s Office, he traveled to several tourist spots in Kashmir, including Gulmarg, and claimed that the government had given him the task of improving hotel facilities in the area. is assigned

On March 2, the CID wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed the police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir. The SSP of Srinagar immediately dispatched a team to Lalit Hotel.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Kiran Jay Patel was later arrested by alert security officials on March 3 on his third visit to the Kashmir Valley. Arrested for posing as Additional Secretary and enjoying security cover among other hospitality.

Kiran Patel was produced in a Srinagar court yesterday evening for extension of police remand. From where he was sent to 15 days judicial custody. A case was registered against him on March 2 under the relevant provisions of cheating and forgery. He went and was arrested on March 3. After the police found his answers suspicious, he was taken to the Nishat police station in Srinagar. Patel allegedly confessed. 10 fake visiting cards and two mobile phones were recovered from him.

Kiran Jay Patel in his Twitter handle profile claims that he has a PhD from Commonwealth University, Virginia, MBA from IIM Trichy along with M.Tech in Computer Science and BE in Computer Engineering.

On the other hand, talking to India Today TV, his wife Malini Patel said that Kiranbhai Patel is an engineer and he went there (Jammu and Kashmir) for development work because he is an engineer and nothing else. No wrongdoing. Our lawyers are looking into this matter. My husband would never do wrong to anyone, I can’t comment further.

You are looking at me with surprise..!!

It seems that you have never seen the sea….!!!! pic.twitter.com/2q4sdhC3lq — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@kiranpatel1977) February 15, 2023

According to India Today report, Karanbhai Patel lives with his wife in Ghodasar, Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad Crime Branch and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad have joined the investigation. Three cases have been registered against him in several police stations in Gujarat. are

In this case, Advocate Gauhar said that Patel’s family said that once he had gone to Kashmir earlier with proper documents from the government. According to Kiran Patel’s statement, all the allegations are baseless and subject to trial. The accused’s family says it is a reflection of a political enmity.

Post Views: 160