Home News Pablo Jaramillo Reyes is the new controller agent of Emdupar
News

Pablo Jaramillo Reyes is the new controller agent of Emdupar

by admin
Pablo Jaramillo Reyes is the new controller agent of Emdupar

After the superintendent dagoberto quiroga accept the resignation of German Gonzalezz, who received threats against him, this Friday the civil engineer took office as controller agent of Emdupar Pablo Jaramillo Reyes.

Jaramillo Reyes is a civil engineer and worked as Network coordinator at Regiotram de Occidente, the electric train project that will connect Bogotá with neighboring municipalities.

The new intervening agent has a master’s degree in Economics from the Javeriana University, a specialist in Electrical Networks, Telecommunications, Gas, oil pipelines and aqueducts, “with more than 20 years of experience in administrative and financial management, maintenance, construction, supervision and project management of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications”.

See also  2 June, Mattarella: "Grateful to those who sacrificed their lives for Italy"

You may also like

Evo Morales will be summoned to testify for...

The millionaire that the DIM received for reaching...

“Crime without answer”: Brazil commemorates Marielle Francos on...

Kiran Patel, fake office bearer of Prime Minister’s...

Jian’ou City’s 2023 Spring Recruit Symposium and Farewell...

Is a financial crisis looming? Kreissparkasse Tübingen remains...

Out of Peshawar Zalmi PSL, Qalandars will face...

Orange alert in Cali due to the increase...

DAX slips below Fibonacci fan page 1

Ukraine Hungary 2:1 – women’s futsal European championship...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy