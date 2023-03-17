After the superintendent dagoberto quiroga accept the resignation of German Gonzalezz, who received threats against him, this Friday the civil engineer took office as controller agent of Emdupar Pablo Jaramillo Reyes.

Jaramillo Reyes is a civil engineer and worked as Network coordinator at Regiotram de Occidente, the electric train project that will connect Bogotá with neighboring municipalities.

The new intervening agent has a master’s degree in Economics from the Javeriana University, a specialist in Electrical Networks, Telecommunications, Gas, oil pipelines and aqueducts, “with more than 20 years of experience in administrative and financial management, maintenance, construction, supervision and project management of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications”.