At the end Wetzell brings Alba Berlin in triumph on the Bayern field

At the end Wetzell brings Alba Berlin in triumph on the Bayern field

The German EuroLeague derby belongs to Alba Berlin who conquers Munich 76-75 with a basket after Wetzell’s expiration.
For Alba Berlin 16 by Lo, 11 by Wetzell, 10 by BLatt. 5 for Procida in 18 minutes.
Per il Bayern 14 Winston, 11 Giffey, 12 Bonga.

