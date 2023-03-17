7
The German EuroLeague derby belongs to Alba Berlin who conquers Munich 76-75 with a basket after Wetzell’s expiration.
The German EuroLeague derby belongs to Alba Berlin who conquers Munich 76-75 with a basket after Wetzell’s expiration.
For Alba Berlin 16 by Lo, 11 by Wetzell, 10 by BLatt. 5 for Procida in 18 minutes.
Per il Bayern 14 Winston, 11 Giffey, 12 Bonga.
The play that gave @albaberlin the W in Munich 🎩#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/l4H031VjKL
— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) March 17, 2023