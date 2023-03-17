Katarina Grujić pointed out that she is very satisfied with her nanny, but also that she does not want to share her with her colleagues.

Source: YouTube/Ami G Show

A little over a year ago, Katarina Grujić gave birth and gave birth to a daughter, Katja, who, as she says, looks incredibly like her father, footballer Marko Gobeljić.

The singer quickly returned to performances and business duties after giving birth, but also regained her line. Katarina does not hide that she needs the help of a nanny, and that she has hired one with whom she is very satisfied. So much so that she does not want to share it with other colleagues.

“It was difficult for me to decide on a nanny, because I am leaving my daughter in safe hands. I was lucky enough to find a wonderful nanny who is a medical worker. She is definitely a person who knows everything about the child. I have been asked by many colleagues to take my nanny, but I don’t give it to them. She is not free and she will not be!”, says Katarina and adds that daughter Katja looks the most like her father.

“Katja looks like her dad. Her character is mixed, but most people say she looks like me, because as soon as something goes wrong, she immediately gets angry. She’s the same as me.”

