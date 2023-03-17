Home Business Rolls-Royce to build a nuclear reactor on the moon with help from the UK
Business

Rolls-Royce to build a nuclear reactor on the moon with help from the UK

by admin
Rolls-Royce to build a nuclear reactor on the moon with help from the UK

“Nuclear power has the potential to dramatically increase the duration of future lunar missions and their scientific value,” says the UK Space Agency adding that Rolls-Royce is working on the Micro-Reactor program “to develop the technology that will provide the energy needed for humans to live and work on the Moon. UKSA will now provide £2.9 million (approximately $3.52 million) of funding for the project.

The British Space Agency has said it will support Rolls-Royce research into the use of nuclear energy on the Moon. In a statement, the government agency said Rolls-Royce researchers have been working on the Micro-Reactor program “to develop technology that provides the energy needed for humans to live and work on the Moon.”

See also  Baywatch Berlin Pizza: This is what TV star Klaas' pizza tastes like

You may also like

Champions League quarter-final draw: How lucky Inter are!...

Environmental protection – the trade association considers the...

Exclusive list: These are the most lucrative German...

Ubs and Credit Suisse are negotiating the merger:...

Environmental protection – the Greens want to phase...

Pornhub, Rocco Meliambro arrives: the cannabis entrepreneur

OPPO Find X6 became popular before it was...

BP chief economist: “Then high and strongly fluctuating...

More expensive tariffs for the network, but the...

Space: Mynaric vs. Tesat – 2 German companies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy