“Nuclear power has the potential to dramatically increase the duration of future lunar missions and their scientific value,” says the UK Space Agency adding that Rolls-Royce is working on the Micro-Reactor program “to develop the technology that will provide the energy needed for humans to live and work on the Moon. UKSA will now provide £2.9 million (approximately $3.52 million) of funding for the project.

