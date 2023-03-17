news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – “Be aware. Be grateful. Be kind”. The formula for the pursuit of happiness chosen to celebrate the day dedicated to this state of mind, March 20, is made up of three simple steps.



The first step, that of awareness, is taken by breathing deeply and questioning how it feels at that precise moment. The second, linked instead to gratitude, requires us to look around us, wondering what we are grateful for. And finally, the third step, that of kindness, is done by sending love to the people around us. “There are many important and troubling issues in our world right now,” explains Action for Happiness, a non-profit movement of people from 160 countries that coordinates the day. “We can’t always change what’s happening, but we can choose how to answer”.



International Happiness Day is a celebration dedicated to being happy, to recognize the importance of happiness itself in the lives of people around the world.



It is celebrated on March 20 every year since 2013. The date was established by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 66/281 of June 28, 2012. The resolution was initiated by Bhutan, a country that recognized the value of national happiness relative to that of national income since the early 1970s. In fact, Bhutan has adopted the objective of Gross National Happiness by replacing it with the Gross National Product (GNP). The UN has chosen to celebrate happiness precisely on the day of the spring equinox, symbolically the beginning of the flowering of life.



