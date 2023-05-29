Klagenfurt Irish Pub wants to take off with a new concept

Since September 2022 the Irish Pub “The Claddagh” closed at Pernhartgasse 4 in Klagenfurt. Originally due to “major maintenance” as stated in a Facebook-Posting of the place is called. “Then a construction site opened right next to us. The pandemic hit us hard before and the lack of staff became a problem at Christmas,” explains operator Julian Mullen, why no new opening has taken place to date.