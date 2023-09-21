Home » Klimakleberin has to go to prison for eight months
by admin
The Tiergarten district court found the 41-year-old guilty on Wednesday of coercion, attempted coercion and resistance to law enforcement officers, a court spokeswoman announced on Thursday. According to Last Generation, it is the highest punishment ever handed out to a member of the group for sit-ins.

Because the 41-year-old stated in the trial that she wanted to continue protesting, the court did not see a favorable social prognosis. This would be necessary for a suspended sentence. The judgment is not final.

According to court information, the woman took part in three blockades in Berlin between October 10th and 19th, 2022 and in two cases was stuck to the street. She was initially sentenced to fines by penalty order. Because the 41-year-old objected, the trial took place.

There, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office applied for a fine totaling 1,350 euros (90 daily rates of 15 euros each) against the woman, who said she was looking for work in the social sector. However, the court went further and imposed a prison sentence.

