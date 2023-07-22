Korea A match opponents Zambia and Haiti lose side by side in the first round of the Women’s World Cup :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Zambia lost 0-5 to Korea, 0-5 to Japan



Haiti, Korea’s opponents in the ceremony, kneel to England

[해밀턴(뉴질랜드)=AP/뉴시스] The Zambian goalkeeper being sent off. 2023.07.22.

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Park Dae-ro = Zambia and Haiti, who played an A match against Korea ahead of the 2023 FIFA Australia-New Zealand Women’s World Cup, recorded defeats side by side in the first match of the World Cup finals.

On the 22nd (Korean time), Zambia lost 0-5 to Japan in the first match of Group C of the tournament held at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Zambia lost helplessly, conceding consecutive goals to Japan’s Miyazawa (2 goals), Tanaka, Endo and Ueki.

Zambia lost 2-5, 0-5 in two matches against Korea last April.

Haiti, who had an A match against Korea (2-1 Korea win) at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on the 8th, right before the opening of the finals, also lost in the first game.

[브리즈번(호주)=AP/뉴시스] English and Haitian players competing. 2023.07.22.

Haiti lost to strong England 0-1 in the first match of Group D held at Lang Park Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Haiti failed to score a comeback goal after conceding a penalty to England Stanway.

In the previous Group E match between the US and Vietnam, the US won 3-0. Sophia Smith scored two goals and Lindsay Horan scored one.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis daero@newsis.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

