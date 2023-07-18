Korea Investment Trust Management “ACE ETF net assets exceed KRW 5 trillion”

ACE ETF net assets exceed KRW 5 trillion… ‘The only’ upward trend in net asset value and market share

Korea Investment Trust Management announced on the 18th that the total net assets of its ACE exchange-traded funds (ETFs) exceeded 5 trillion won. It has been about two months since the company succeeded in surpassing the 4 trillion won mark in net assets at the end of April.

According to Korea Investment Trust Management, the total net assets of ACE ETFs as of the previous day were 5.823 trillion won. This is an increase of 75.05% compared to the beginning of the year. In particular, among asset management companies with the highest market share in the ETF market, Korea Investment Trust Management is the only one that has steadily increased its net asset value and market share this year.

The net assets of Korea Investment Trust Management’s ACE ETF exceeded 3 trillion won in the same month after recording 2.90 trillion won at the beginning of the year. Since then, at the end of February (3,640.4 billion won) and at the end of March (3,768.7 billion won), the amount of net assets gradually increased, and at the end of April, it succeeded in breaking through the 4 trillion won (4,103.9 billion won).

In May (4.3236 trillion won) and June (4.7298 trillion won), the net asset continued to increase steadily, and on the 13th of this month, it exceeded 5 trillion won for the first time at 5.395 trillion won.

During this period, its share in the ETF market also steadily expanded. Korea Investment Trust Management’s ACE ETF’s share in the ETF market recorded 3.68% at the beginning of the year, but surpassed 4% at the end of February, and is currently approaching 5% (4.98%).

The company explained that the increase in net assets of Korea Investment Trust Management’s ACE ETF is the result of continuous launches of products tailored to investors after rebranding the ETF brand from KINDEX to ‘ACE’ in October last year. Representative products released after the rebranding are △ACE Global Semiconductor TOP4 Plus SOLACTIVE ETF (November 15, 2022) △ACE NVIDIA Bond Blend Bloomberg ETF (November 29, 2022) △ACE US 30-Year Treasury Bond Active (H) ETF (March 14, 2023) △ACE Tesla Value Chain Active ETF (May 16, 2023).

Among them, ACE Global Semiconductor TOP4 Plus SOLACTIVE ETF and ACE Nvidia Bond Blend Bloomberg ETF have recorded the highest returns since the beginning of the year among semiconductor ETFs (excluding leverage) and bond blend ETFs, respectively. As of the previous day, the yields since the beginning of the year of the ACE Global Semiconductor TOP4 Plus SOLACTIVE ETF and the ACE Nvidia Bond Blend Bloomberg ETF are 65.78% and 49.16%, respectively.

The ACE U.S. 30-year Treasury Bond Active (H) ETF and the ACE Tesla Value Chain Active ETF, which were newly listed this year, are also rapidly growing in size with strong net buying from individual investors. ACE U.S. 30-Year Treasury Bond Active (H) ETF surpassed KRW 200 billion in net assets in four months after listing (KRW 211.8 billion as of the 17th), and the net assets of ACE Tesla Value Chain Active ETF also increased to about KRW 1,500 in two months. It amounts to 100 million won (147.6 billion won as of the 17th). The cumulative net purchases recorded by individual investors after listing reached 107.8 billion won and 38.4 billion won, respectively.

Bae Jae-gyu, CEO of Korea Investment Trust Management, said, “The goal of Korea Investment Trust Management is ‘investment that customers can make money’.”

“As a result of investors recognizing our efforts, it seems that we have achieved 5 trillion won in net assets,” he said. that,” he added.

Meanwhile, the products mentioned in the text are dividend-paying products, and past performance does not guarantee future performance, and principal loss may occur depending on the management results.

