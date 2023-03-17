Local light rail test drive and depot visit

Introducing the technology that led to the successful opening of Phase 1A

[자카르타=뉴시스] On the 17th, Park Jin-hyeon, head of the New Growth Business Headquarters (original plan) of Korea Railroad Corporation, took a test ride with Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong (second from left) and Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono, acting governor of Jakarta (first from left), and introduced the order and status of the Jakarta light rail project in Korea. are doing *Resale and DB prohibited

[대전=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Yang-soo = The National Railroad Corporation, which led the successful opening of the Jakarta Light Rail Transit Phase 1A in Indonesia, is accelerating its bid for the ‘Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) Phase 1B’ project.

This project is a follow-up project to Jakarta Light Rail Transit Stage 1A. On the 17th, the Korea Railroad Authority visited Indonesia with Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-rong, and test-drive the local light rail with Heru Budi Hartono, acting governor of Jakarta. The business status was introduced and matters for mutual cooperation were confirmed.

In addition, Korea Railroad Corporation held a series of meetings with the Jakarta Asset Management Corporation (Jakpro) and the Jakarta Light Rail Operator (LRT Jakarta), which are in charge of the construction and operation of the Jakarta Light Rail Transit, to introduce Korea’s advanced rail system and to discuss cooperation measures necessary for winning the LRT Phase 1B project. discussed

This project is a railroad construction project that builds a total length of 6.3km (bridge) between Velodrome and Manggarai and five stations, and the total project cost is 500 billion won.

Prior to this, the Korea Railroad Corporation led the successful opening of the Jakarta light rail phase 1A (Kelapa Gading to Velodrome) section in 2019 by utilizing the advanced Korean railway system, such as signals and power.

For this project, the Korea Railroad Corporation has conducted several feasibility studies since 2016 and proposed it to Jakpro, the client, and in November of last year, the Jakarta state government decided that the project would be a financial project.

In particular, on January 26, Korea Railroad Corporation held a meeting with Samjin Ilex, Daeati, and LG CNS, which participated in the Jakarta light rail phase 1A construction project, to discuss ways to successfully win the project. ) and formed a team.

Then, on the 8th of last month, a workshop was held for Jakpro and LRT Jakarta, and proposals for participation in the bidding are being prepared in time for the order in April.

“In order to export Korea’s excellent rail system as a package, the public and private sectors are cooperating together,” said Kim Han-young, chairman of the Korea Railroad Corporation. We will continue to focus on market development,” he said.

