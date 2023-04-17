Košice won the first final, but they certainly didn’t want to play like that, expert Rusnák assessed

For the Košice hockey players, it was a moment they had been waiting for since the quarter-finals with Nitro. After 25 unused power-ups in a row, they got it. They even scored two goals in the opening final.

Košice beat Zvolen in the first match of the Tipos extraliga playoff 3:1. They scored two goals in power play and the third into an empty net at the end after Zvolenčany dismissed goalkeeper Adam Trenčan.

“We worked on converting goals in power plays during the break before the final,” the American forward Hunter Fejes, the scorer of Košice’s first goal, told RTVS.

The first goal of the match was scored by Zvolen, when Marek Hecl scored, but no one joined him in the next course.

Zvolen entered the final series with the fact that he did not score a single goal in the semi-final against Spišská Nová Ves, just like Košice Michalovci.

“You have to give credit to the defeated teams in the semi-finals for this,” said RTVS TV expert Ondrej Rusnák. Both teams advanced to the finals only after the maximum number of seven matches.