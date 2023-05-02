La De Roberto and Bianca Orqueda show in La Cordillera how to find yourself from the musical journey

Asuncion, National Radio.-The one with Roberto and Bianca Orqueda, presented the official video of La Cordillera, at a moment where the magic of musicality merged with the mystical of the Chaco environment, transported by the images and the rhythm to the place where those present could feel the emotion of the union of cultures with a single message and language, music.

The audiovisual material was filmed in in Uj’e Lhavôs, Paraguayan Chaco, community of the artist Nivaclé Bianca Orqueda, under the direction of Stephen Kei and Sebastián Sorera.

La Cordillera is a song that had been years in the making and for Chiro it found its way and its channel to go out into the world with Bianca, who managed to close it with a reinterpretation in her native language of what the lyrics meant:

NatoYia ti nitcha nam na nalhu

You know that the new day has just arrived

Nijye’esh C’a yimonlhan’e’a

And you know that I don’t want to be left behind

Velhe’e ti na toyia ti old

Will I be able to get there alone?

Jcuma’aj jayu ca’aj lha yic’t’e talhyam

I will run and trust, because I will receive the blessing of my ancestors

Ca’aj shta pa fitsoc’oyich navatsjanchat jayu

The grace of the great Spirit will guide us

Bianca expressed that the video shows the reality of her town, Nivaclé. That through music, she wants to show and present their culture and way of life. To reach the corners of the country, so that they can know the way of living and feeling life.

Regarding the song, he stressed that it talks about “losing oneself to find oneself”, one lives in a world where society demands to be present at all times and sometimes there is no time for oneself.

He mentioned that LA CORDILLERA seeks a return to nature, to be in contact with something primary that reconnects you or at least opens you up to the possibility of being able to believe in something, be it in God, in energy, in the universe, in luck. .

Regarding the video and its filming for both artists, it conveys a lot, showing in detail everything they experienced while in Uj’e Lhavôs, from the rituals with the ancestors and the happiness of finding oneself again, going through moments specials with the children until a concert that the community is eternally grateful for; it was the first concert ever held there and Bianca’s first concert in her community.

LA CORDILLERA has the special participation of Alejo Jiménez and Charlie Nutela. It was produced by Chiro and Mauri Román, who was also in charge of recording it with Maxi Bonin at Estudio Ciudad Nueva and mixing it with Ricardo Zuccarelli. The mastering was in charge of Javier Fracchia.

The band formed in 2011, recently presented the album Lo Mágico y lo Místico, with songs charged with emotions, lyrics and musicality. It is currently made up of Roberto “Chiro” Ruíz Díaz, Mauri Román, Perro Mieres, Karim Manzur and Bruno Méndez.