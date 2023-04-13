The Fiscomisional Educational Unit “La Dolorosa” prepares a series of activities, upon completing 83 years of institutional life. On Monday, April 17, the proclamation of the festivities will take place through the main streets of the city.

On April 20 of each year, the establishment dresses up to commemorate the Virgen La Dolorosa, patron saint of the campus.

Pedro Patricio Espinoza, vice-rector, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that that day they remember the miracle that occurred at the San Gabriel School in Quito, where students “observed the Virgin move her eyes and shed some tears, this gives us the story of 1906.” .

For this reason, those who make up the educational unit come together to develop an agenda of activities of an academic, cultural, sports, solemn session, among others.

Input

On Saturday the 15th of this month, a walk through the northern sector of the city is planned, with the slogan “Walking Together with La Dolorosa 2023”, in which students and parents will participate.

The proclamation of the party will be on Monday, April 17, through the main streets of the city, up to the Plaza de San Sebastián, where there will be a social act. The time is yet to be determined.

During the course of the week, a series of academic activities are planned, among some of these, open houses and exhibitions.

Principal

On Thursday, April 20, at 09:00, there will be the Eucharist, in the campus chapel. Friday the 21st, first 3×3 basketball championship, with the participation of local educational centers. And, in the afternoon, solemn session, in the hall of the Prefecture of Loja, at 4:00 p.m.

Patricio Espinoza invited the community to join the various scheduled events. In addition, he highlighted the contribution provided by the different generations of students, teachers, the authorities who were in charge of the establishment and its current rector Alcívar Chávez Manzanilla. (YO)

Given

The campus has 1,870 students in the three days; in addition to adult education (extraordinary intensive day)