Recently, Olímpica Stéreo interviewed María Laury Marriaga, the 31-year-old from Barranquilla who posed as Poncho Zuleta’s girlfriend to promote ‘The little fruit’, the artist’s new song with Juanda Caribe.

One of the points that drew the most attention was when they asked him what it felt like to kiss ‘The Golden Lung’, to which he replied that he never gave her kisses, only ‘pecks’. And also, he added that she was very professional and they paid her for it.

In the middle of the interview they asked the woman: “How do you unkiss Poncho Zuleta’s kiss?” to which she replied: “Well, nothing, when I saw the green bills everything was easier”.

On her Instagram account, the young woman left a question box for people to leave their concerns there, and as expectedthey asked him for the payment.

Although he did not reveal an exact figure, he made it clear that it was a considerable sum because he responded by saying: “¡Uff!” and shared a famous meme with the phrase: “What if it was worth it? It has been worth every [email protected]t0 second”.