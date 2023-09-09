Home » La “Gorda” will no longer be able to continue terrifying Salvadoran society
La “Gorda” will no longer be able to continue terrifying Salvadoran society

La “Gorda” will no longer be able to continue terrifying Salvadoran society

Through social networks, the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, confirmed the arrest of a dangerous gang member from the Mara Salvatrucha. This is Mirian Aracely Romero, alias “La Gorda”, with the level of homegirl of the MS-13 structure, of the Wester Locos Salvatruchos clique. «Tattoos were a symbol to impose […]

