In his 25th program, the Governor of Monagas, Ernest Luna “Connected with Ernesto” began at 5:09 pm from the La Gran Victoria housing complex, in Los Godos parish.

The regional president announced that after 9 years, 17 sectors that make up the Complex will have drinking water service because five pumps will be installed so that the precious liquid reaches all homes.

“This is a very nice community. It has everything, a field, a high school, a library, a health module, a police station, and soon it will have a soccer field with artificial grass for sports practice,” Governor Luna promised.

«Here there are approximately 13 thousand inhabitants. This community brings back many memories, and it was built thanks to the Bolivarian revolution, in an agreement between Chávez and Iran. The Great Victory is the one that our people have fought. 29 years ago Chávez was released from the Yare prison».

He said that Chávez spoke of the fight against corruption, non-compliance and neglect. It is unfortunate what we have seen in recent times.

“We support the measures of President Nicolás Maduro, wherever they are, dress how they dress. The real revolutionary is attentive to the need of the underdog. Anyone who is corrupt cannot be called a Chavista, who does not assume surrender to the people’s struggles as a revolutionary principle.

Responses to the Great Victory

Governor Luna complied with commitments assumed with this community in the areas of health, safety and public services, such as water, public lighting, cleaning and weeding.

He stated that these actions are the result of the State Council of Communal Government carried out in that residential complex on April 18 and carried out by the regional and local governments together with the organized Popular Power, which represents more than 13 thousand inhabitants.

“We immediately began to respond to the needs expressed by the inhabitants of La Gran Victoria at the work tables. Together with the team from the Maturín mayor’s office, we have placed 320 of the 480 luminaires that will be placed to illuminate all 17 areas of this community. Likewise, we have placed two thousand meters of guayas to be able to leave the public lighting service activated, ”said Governor Luna.

Cleaning, weeding, solid waste collection with mechanized points and compactors have been carried out.

talk the street

“We are happy because we have received answers to keep the community in harmony, said Jenny, a neighbor from the sector.

Flor Sánchez indicated that they have complied with everything together with Ana Fuentes. “We have received responses in public lighting and garbage.”

Gioconda Canelón thanked Governor Luna and the mayoress, Ana Fuentes, for the issue of security and garbage.

«The Chávez method was forgotten by many. Let our people tell us the good and bad. Tell us.” He assured Luna that they have been beaten and looted, but that there is always hope that the people have.

Community leader Miguel Aray He took the floor and pointed out that different works have been carried out to rescue common areas.

“We are satisfied with the lighting, health and waste collection. For us it is a great victory because the Chávez method allows us to visualize the grassroots leadership, in synergy with their work”.

Orlando Ibarra, spokesman for La Gran Victoria, affirmed that it shows that the teachings of leader Chávez were not in vain, because the technical work groups have worked with all the leadership of the communes and social movements.

«On the roofs there are leaks, the roofs are deteriorated. The drinking water supply is in its total collapse, but they have already brought the pumps », he stressed.

Polimonagas coordination center will be installed in La Gran Victoria

In response to the work groups for the proper activation of the peace quadrants in the Alto de Los Godos parish, Governor Ernesto Luna directed the installation of a Polimonagas coordination center in the La Gran Victoria urban development, since the organs of security do not rest on the fight against crime.

“Count on men and women committed to making La Gran Victoria, Maturín and Monagas a safe and peaceful territory.”

Luna stressed that this urban development has modules for Firefighters and Civil Protection and urged the institutions to promote the Preventive Front.

In this regard, the Secretary of Popular Power for Prevention and Citizen Security, Colonel (FANB) Eduardo Alberto Almérida Padrón, reported that patrolling in this community was also reinforced and two checkpoints were activated in zones 1 and 13 of La Gran Victoria .

Nine years carrying water in La Gran Victoria

In La Gran Victoria they await the water. And it is the main request. The spokesman for water, Robert, assured that for 9 years on floors 2 and 3 they have not had the precious liquid, while the women are the ones who carry water daily.

«There are difficult situations, which have been remedied with pumps to drive from the plant to the upper floors. With the restoration of the vital liquid, we will have a favored community.

The system requires higher pressure to fill the three Australian tanks, and 5 centrifugal pumps of more than 25 HP are needed. «Today I deliver two pumps and the other three will be installed this week. Water will have the 17 sectors of La Gran Victoria after 9 years. And the community has to take care of them so that nobody steals them,” added Luna.

The installation of the equipment has already begun, highlighted Beltrán López, president of Aguas de Monagas.

With the water pumps the water problem in La Gran Victoria will be solved.

More than 20 tons of food in La Gran Victoria

The sovereign field fair was held in La Gran Victoria to deliver 20 tons of food. “It is expected that they will be every weekend, even for Easter, with a fish and egg fair.”

Governor Ernesto Luna reported that he will activate a feeding house in the La Gran Victoria Housing Complex. The objective is to serve people who are in a situation of nutritional vulnerability, especially children, the elderly and pregnant women.

“I ask for the collaboration of the community organization to present the report of their community to families in a situation of food vulnerability. There cannot be a person in this condition who does not receive the help they require, ”he stressed.

The regional president highlighted that from La Gran Victoria the strengthening of this program that provides direct attention to citizens who, for various reasons are in a vulnerable situation, will begin, while he promised to strengthen the program of food houses in all municipalities of the state, to turn Monagas into a state without malnourished people.

Governor Ernesto Luna announces the strengthening of Food Houses to care for people in vulnerable situations.

Forest fire situation

The mayoress of Caripe, Dalila Rosillo was in the program and the Governor invited to raise awareness among the population against forest fires.

Governor Luna indicated that a campaign must be carried out to prevent these fires, taking into account the hectares that have been affected in the Jardín de Oriente and in the entity.

Copa Libertadores on April 6 in Maturín

On April 6 in Maturín, it will be the first game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores between Monagas Sport Club and Boca Juniors from Argentina, a match scheduled for 8:00 pm at the Monumental stadium.

Governor Luna invited everyone to fill the Monumental with 52,000 souls to receive the Copa Libertadores and support the Barça eleven.

«And on April 4 the Futsal League will start and I have 200 tickets. It will be played at Gilberto Roque Morales. The Monagas team will no longer be called Cangrejeros but Monagas Futsal Club who will play with the Bolívar team.

