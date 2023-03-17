17.03.2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang had a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister on the 16th to discuss the promotion of Russia-Ukraine peace talks and the 12-point statement on Russia-Ukraine peace proposed by Beijing earlier.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Reuters reported,Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Moscow next weekThe media only recently reported that he might meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday (March 16).

Kuleba tweeted that he discussed the “importance of the principle of territorial integrity” with Qin Gang during the phone call, and emphasized the peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Ending (Russia’s) aggression and restoring a just peace to Ukraine” is crucial.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba updated Qin Gang on the current situation of the crisis in Ukraine and the prospect of peace talks between the country and Russia. Qin Gang called on Russia and Ukraine to resume peace negotiations as soon as possible, “no matter how difficult Do not close the door to a political solution without sacrificing and challenging it.”

The statement stated that Kuleba believes that China is not only an important economic and trade partner of Ukraine, but also an “indispensible key country in international affairs.” Ukraine is grateful for China‘s humanitarian assistance and hopes to “continue to abide by one On the premise of respecting China‘s territorial integrity and China‘s principles, it is in line with the Chinese side’s early proposal by Xi Jinping“China’s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis” 12-Point Positionkeep in touch.

U.S. urges China not to be stuck in “one-sided view”

The Wall Street Journal reported on the 13th that Xi Jinping will hold talks with Zelensky after his visit to Russia. The White House said on the 16th that it would be a “good thing” if the talks come true, but also warned Beijing against taking a “one-sided” view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In this regard, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby (John Kirby) said that although the news of the “Xi Ze call” has not been confirmed, the US has always supported the contacts between China and Ukraine: “We believe that if they It would be a very good thing for the two to talk.”

Kirby also cautioned, however, that China should not presumptuously push for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying such a move would encourage Russian aggression.

Kirby said China‘s emphasis on the need for a ceasefire to Ukraine, while “sounds very reasonable,” would actually give the Russians an opportunity to “consolidate their positions in Ukraine, rebuild their forces … Russia was able to resume its offensive at an optional date, and the statement would also “endorse Russia’s conquest” and “constitute yet another continuing violation of the UN Charter”.

He stressed that the decision to reach peace will “not be one-sided, it must really incorporate Ukraine’s views and decisions” and be implemented accordingly.

In this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin once stated on the 14th that he has no news to release regarding the rumors of the “Xi Ze call”, but China is based on the “foreign policy purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development.” , Maintaining communication with Russia and Ukraine.

Furthermore, he reiteratedThe core of the document “China’s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukrainian Crisis” issued by China on the first anniversary of the Russo-Ukraine War is to promote peace talkssaying that China will use this as a basis to “commit to playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.”

