Increases in energy costs, rise in management costs and personnel costs: La Quiete too has to deal with the current economic scenario and with generalized price increases, increasing tuition fees in 2023, after they had remained unchanged in 2022.



22 December 2022

“After having kept the fees substantially identical for two years (daily increase of 0.50 for 2021 and no increase for 2022) – explains the Chairman Alberto Bertossi – the Board of Directors had to take note of the significant increase in energy costs and of salaries, on a national basis, of employees. However, thanks also to the spending containment policies of last year and the current one, we managed to contain the increase in the daily fee to 3.50 euros for the retirement home and 4 euros for the “I Faggi” facility: in both cases well below what the inflationary calculation alone would have entailed, or almost 9 euros.”



In August 2022, the Region intervened by increasing the contribution for the abatement of fees, bringing it from 18 to 20 euros per day: this resulted in a reduction of the net fee of around 2 euros per day. Therefore, comparing the 2023 fees with the 2022 fees over the August/December period, the increase is 3.5 euros per day against 1.5 euros per day over the January/July period.

The average tuition fee for 2023 will therefore be 68.10 euros per day for a total of approximately 2,043 euros per month, against approximately 1,998 euros in 2022.

The daily rate is reduced by 2.5 euros per day for the Isee range 1 (additional share of the regional contribution) and by 1.5 euros for the Isee range 2.