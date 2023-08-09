Home » Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, August 10
Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, August 10

Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, August 10

Paliveres sees the time after the US Civil War

On Saturday, the Holster Club’s annual summer performance at Palivere will take you back to the post-Civil War era of the United States. The play is a continuation of last year’s show.

One of the landmark buildings of the cross is swept from the ground

The municipality of Lääne Nigula is demolishing the Risti public house, which has been empty for a dozen years and hopelessly dilapidated, because it no longer makes sense to restore it.

