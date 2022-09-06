The work deployment meeting of the city’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters was held. Wang Zhongkun attended and delivered a speech

Release time: 2022-09-06

On the 5th, the city’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters work deployment meeting was held to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions on epidemic prevention and control work, fully implement the province’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters’ video conference spirit, and further analyze and judge the epidemic situation. , in-depth look for problems and shortcomings, and re-arrange the next work. Wang Zhongkun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Chief Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the current epidemic prevention situation in the city is still severe and complicated. All regions and relevant departments must resolutely implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development”, and put an end to paralyzing thinking, war weariness, fluke mentality, and slackness. We will continue to maintain an emergency state, go all out to promote the implementation of various prevention and control measures, and resolutely and decisively extinguish the epidemic as soon as possible.

The meeting emphasized that, first, we must adhere to “active defense” and secure the saddle channel. Strengthen the management and control of “three stations and one” and expressway entrances and other points, strictly implement measures such as advance reporting, “the first time, the first place” landing inspection, follow-up health monitoring, etc., to check the community well, strictly Implement classified management and control measures for people coming (returning) from risk areas to ensure that no one is missed. Second, we must adhere to “early detection” and strictly standardize normalized nucleic acid testing. Adhere to the full, synchronous, continuous, and standardized, high-quality and continuous normalization of nucleic acid testing, solidly carry out knocking on doors and sweeping buildings, and do a good job of comparing screening data, so that no one is left behind. Strictly implement regular nucleic acid testing of key groups to ensure that no one person is missed, and no one is missed. Third, we must adhere to “key prevention” and strengthen epidemic prevention and control in key areas. In accordance with the requirements of “three pipes and three musts”, industry departments have increased the supervision and inspection of strict implementation of the requirements of wearing masks, scanning codes, temperature measurement, and verification in public places, so as to force the implementation of epidemic prevention and control responsibilities through strict supervision. Fourth, we must adhere to “improving capabilities”, and further consolidate nucleic acid detection capabilities, flow control traceability capabilities, transport and isolation capabilities, and material reserve capabilities to ensure that emergency needs can be met at any time.

The meeting demanded that the command system should be continuously consolidated, and the headquarters at all levels and special classes should continue to remain active, fulfill their responsibilities, find problems in a timely manner, and improve systems and measures. It is necessary to consolidate the responsibilities layer by layer, and effectively implement the “four-sided responsibilities” of territories, departments, units, and individuals to the nerve endings and the smallest unit. It is necessary to strengthen policy publicity, guide the masses to do personal protection, abide by the requirements of epidemic prevention, and gather strong positive energy for the whole people to fight the epidemic.