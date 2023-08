President Karis enjoyed the Haapsalu summer and music

On Sunday, President Alar Karis visited Haapsalu, who got to know the life of the small town and visited the early music festival.

Voting on the Haapsalu inclusive budget ends today

The vote for the Haapsalu inclusive budget is led by the establishment of a low adventure park in Krahviaeda.

