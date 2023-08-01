Fuel prices, Urso: ‘No to cutting excise duties’

ROME – No cuts in excise duties on fuel to lower the price of fuel in the month of Italian holidays. The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, excludes that it is an emergency on which to commit resources. In August, those who go on holiday by car will therefore have to deal with the high price of petrol: the cost per liter has already exceeded 2 euros per litre. In some pumps the green color has come to touch 2.5 euros, but these are borderline cases. The self is just under 2 euros. For Urso, however, it is a photograph that does not correspond to reality. “The average price to date is 1.91 euros for petrol and 1.76 euros for diesel. Starting tomorrow, signs will have to indicate these prices and citizens will therefore be able to decide whether to buy petrol from those who charge a higher price. It is an operation of transparency”, says the minister. The cut in excise duties had been “an intervention by the previous government when energy prices had skyrocketed. Today the data are very different, therefore we believe that public resources should be allocated where there really are emergencies”.

The managers, who have always criticized the provision, do not think so, the Antitrust, which criticized it when the measure was launched, and Assoutenti: “They are undoubtedly a transparency tool but, by themselves, they are not enough to obtain a calming effect on price lists at the pump”, says the consumers’ association. “If on the one hand it is useful to provide information to motorists on average fuel prices, on the other it is necessary to study new measures to trigger competition between operators and encourage a reduction in price lists. – explains the president Furio Truzzi – In this sense, the best solution is represented by billboards to be installed in the various areas of large cities and in all the municipalities showing, like what already happens along the motorways, the prices of petrol and diesel charged by operators located nearby, with a bright green dot that immediately indicates to motorists the cheapest petrol station in the area. We also need a national app managed by the ministry with fuel lists updated in real time, which allows motorists to immediately identify the best prices in the area”. Measures that would trigger competition.

The leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, makes a controversy over the “no” to the cut in excise duties: “The premier won the elections with videos in which she said that the state made money on every full tank. When you became prime minister, not only did you not reduce excise duties, but you even increased them. It is absurd to run an electoral campaign promising heaven and earth and then – with the first budget law – to increase the money for the Serie A teams at Lotito’s request and increase excise duties on petrol. Who thinks of the middle class?”

