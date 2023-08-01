Driver seriously injured in police chase

A driver from Saxony was seriously injured in a chase with the police. According to the federal police, the 36-year-old’s car left the road on Sunday and overturned. The man had previously driven dangerously to traffic and at high speed in the direction of the Czech Republic when he saw the patrol on the federal highway 96, it said. According to the police, several drivers had to stop and swerve to avoid a collision.

Pursuit drive towards the Czech Republic

According to their own statements, the patrol pursued the man who did not react to the signals from the officers. Shortly after the Czech border, the fleeing driver then went off the road. The injured were treated by the patrol officers. An ambulance then took him to a hospital in the Görlitz district.

Police have started investigations

According to the police, rapid tests had not been able to prove any alcohol or drug consumption in the man. However, he did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver involved in the accident now has to answer for dangerous interventions in road traffic, a prohibited motor vehicle race and driving without a license.

