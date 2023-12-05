The new nursing home in Lihula will be ready by Christmas

Nearly half a hundred residents of the Lihula nursing home will be moved to a new house for Christmas, the construction of which the Südamekodut chain invested over two million euros.

Piret Jaaks wrote the novel Hedvig Büllist

On Thursday, Piret Jaaks will introduce his novel “Daughters of Heaven” in Haapsalu cafe-bookstore Pagu, the protagonist of which is the missionary Anna Hedwig Büll from Haapsalu.

The post Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, December 5 appeared first on Lääne Elu.

Share this: Facebook

X

