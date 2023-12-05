New Jersey will increase the minimum wage from this date

New Jersey to Raise Minimum Wage in 2024

As the new year approaches, New Jersey, along with 20 other states, is finalizing details to raise the minimum wage at the beginning of next year. The increase is part of a nationwide effort to improve the quality of life for workers through more paid work.

Starting January 1, 2024, the majority of New Jersey workers will see their hourly earnings rise to $15.13 USD. Small and seasonal employers will have until 2026 to reach the minimum wage of $15.00 USD per hour, while the minimum wage for such workers will increase to $13.73 USD per hour starting the first day of next year.

Workers on farms, as well as long-term direct care staff, will also see an increase in their minimum wages, with hourly rates rising to $12.81 USD and $18.13 USD, respectively.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy expressed optimism about the wage increase, stating, “As we approach this long-awaited benchmark, I am hopeful that New Jersey workers can improve their quality of life and ensure a better future for their families.”

New Jersey will become one of the few states with a minimum wage higher than $15.00 USD per hour and will be the fourth highest paying state in the United States, only surpassed by Washington, California, and Connecticut.

In addition to New Jersey, several other states are also set to raise their minimum wages on January 1, 2024, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Rhode Island, Ohio, Vermont, and Washington. This effort reflects a nationwide trend in acknowledging the importance of fair wages for workers.