Pierluisi sees “abysmal difference” between the support for his campaign and that of Jenniffer González

Governor Pierluisi Criticizes “Abysmal Difference” in Support for Re-Election Campaign

Governor Pedro Pierluisi has spoken out this Monday about the stark contrast in support between his campaign for re-election to the governorship and that of his opponent in the primary race of the New Progressive Party (PNP), resident commissioner Jennifer González Colón.

“I really don’t want to pay attention to what others may be saying, or commenting on. I think the difference is abysmal from the point of view of attendance. I don’t have to be abundant. It’s obvious. It is a matter of seeing photographs of both activities,” said Pierluisi.

Pierluisi downplayed the endorsement of González Colón by some PNP figures, including legislators and mayors, claiming that a vast majority of party leaders openly support his re-election. Pierluisi emphasized that 29 mayors out of 36 identified with the PNP openly support him for re-election, while the House of Representatives and Senate showed strong support as well.

He also denied allegations that people are participating in his activities because they are being forced to do so. Pierluisi stated that all his activities are well attended and filled with volunteers.

Additionally, Pierluisi addressed González Colón’s call to join the PNP and emphasized the party’s commitment to supporting permanent union with the United States and striving for statehood.

He concluded by expressing pride in his administration’s achievements and his commitment to defending these achievements while aspiring for re-election, citing the stability that comes with an eight-year government as beneficial for Puerto Rico.