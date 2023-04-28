Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 29

The municipality of Lääneranta is suing five schools

The parents of five schools have appealed to the Tallinn Administrative Court and challenged the March 24 decision of the Lääneranna municipal council, which will close two schools in the fall and reduce three schools to six or four grades. “Last weekend, complaints from Metsküla, Koonga and Varbla schools were submitted to the court, a separate complaint for all of them,” said Anneli Vilu, spokeswoman for the Tallinn Administrative and District Court, to Lääne Elu. This Wednesday, the Tallinn Administrative Court received a complaint from Lõpe school.

Fresh fish comes from the sea or from Rim with a ruble lure

“Fresh fish comes from the sea,” the fishermen of Läänemaa say in unison when asked where fresh fish can be found around here. “In order to get fresh fish, you still need your own domesticated fisherman,” said Taavi Suitsberg, Puise harbor captain and fisherman. Many people have his phone number. “When they want fish, they call.”

Creation in hand and coat over shoulder…

If to paraphrase one of the well-known songs, where instead of a guitar the knight of Prius has a literary and cultural magazine in his hand, it would naturally be Looming. This is how several generations of Estonians have grown up, of course those who consider the book to be the ultimate transmitter of spirituality.

