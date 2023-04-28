Home » Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 29
News

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 29

by admin
Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 29

The municipality of Lääneranta is suing five schools

The parents of five schools have appealed to the Tallinn Administrative Court and challenged the March 24 decision of the Lääneranna municipal council, which will close two schools in the fall and reduce three schools to six or four grades. “Last weekend, complaints from Metsküla, Koonga and Varbla schools were submitted to the court, a separate complaint for all of them,” said Anneli Vilu, spokeswoman for the Tallinn Administrative and District Court, to Lääne Elu. This Wednesday, the Tallinn Administrative Court received a complaint from Lõpe school.

Fresh fish comes from the sea or from Rim with a ruble lure

“Fresh fish comes from the sea,” the fishermen of Läänemaa say in unison when asked where fresh fish can be found around here. “In order to get fresh fish, you still need your own domesticated fisherman,” said Taavi Suitsberg, Puise harbor captain and fisherman. Many people have his phone number. “When they want fish, they call.”

Creation in hand and coat over shoulder…

If to paraphrase one of the well-known songs, where instead of a guitar the knight of Prius has a literary and cultural magazine in his hand, it would naturally be Looming. This is how several generations of Estonians have grown up, of course those who consider the book to be the ultimate transmitter of spirituality.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!

See also  Let ideals illuminate the future of Zhengzhou No. 60 Middle School Teachers and Students Meet "First Class"--Zhengzhou Education Information Network

You may also like

They reinforce the fight against tax evaders in...

In Yopal the day of the victims of...

Municipality of Naples – The timetable of the...

Venezuela has seized a thousand assets with the...

‘La Goga’ and Santiago Botero will share a...

Fundamentals of process design, re-engineering and digitization: webinar...

With massive march, lojanos demanded security – breaking...

mayor paid tribute

Cybersecurity, Milan becomes an IT security laboratory

12 African cities are vying for the title...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy