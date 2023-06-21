Home » Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, June 22
News

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, June 22

by admin
Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, June 22

In Lääne County, there are still twenty cattle

By Monday, Risto Kaasik had received about a third of his herd of 30 cattle, which he had put away a week and a half ago.

Instead of ferns, it is worth hunting for butterflies in Midsummer

The butterfly paradise of Läänemaa is located on the health trails of Palivere, a few dozen kilometers from Haapsalu – these flying gems love the slopes.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!

See also  Diaoyuan "Digital Village" Builds a New System of Rural Digital Governance_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

The streets of the center without authority

Hot summer solstice, peaks over 40° and a...

Consequences of the floods in May: the section...

Farc dissidents await ELN response for ceasefire

Football: Fiorentina; Fine and travel ban for events...

Prosecutor of Bolzano Bramante goes to Trieste –...

Rafael María, the father of Diomedes Díaz who...

PNC captures a subject who shot at the...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Data Statistics Operation...

Giovanni Cuda is the new Rector of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy