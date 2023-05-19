Home » Läänemaa hospital received a warming bed for newborns
Läänemaa hospital received a warming bed for newborns

Warming bed for newborns. Photo: private collection

County hospitals across Estonia can purchase essential medical devices with the help of the Colonna charity fund.

For example, Läänemaa Hospital acquired a neonatal warming bed/resuscitation table equipped with a breathing device and an aspirator. This investment has had to be constantly postponed by the hospital due to the emergence of other extraordinary investments. According to the head of Läänemaa Hospital, Dr. Tõnis Siiri, the device is rarely needed under these conditions, but it can save a life at a critical moment.

