Google Chrome at risk: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Google Chrome. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for Google Chrome on May 17th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Google Chrome Stable Channel Update for Desktop (Status: 05/16/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Google Chrome – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Google Chrome Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Chrome is an Internet browser from Google. Edge is a web browser from Microsoft.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge to execute arbitrary code and achieve other unspecified effects.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2726, CVE-2023-2725, CVE-2023-2724, CVE-2023-2723, CVE-2023-2722 und CVE-2023-2721 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Microsoft Edge (cpe:/a:microsoft:edge)

Google Chrome < 113.0.5672.126 Mac (cpe:/a:google:chrome)

Google Chrome < 113.0.5672.126 Linux (cpe:/a:google:chrome)

Google Chrome < 113.0.5672.126/.127 Windows (cpe:/a:google:chrome)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Google Chrome Stable Channel Update for Desktop vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2023/05/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_16.html

Release notes for Microsoft Edge Security Updates vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/deployedge/microsoft-edge-relnotes-security

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Google Chrome. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/17/2023 – Initial version

