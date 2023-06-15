Home » Läänemaa JK Haapsalu’s cup journey was interrupted in the 1/8 final
Läänemaa football club representative office. Photo: Mart Pulst

In the 1/8 finals of the small cup series held in Türi yesterday, the Läänemaa JK Haapsalu team had to accept a 2-3 loss from Türi Gavrix there.

The opening goal of the game was scored by Robert Tupits for Gavrix in the 8th minute. In the 23rd minute, the same player was productive again. In the overtime of the first half, the Westerners managed to close the gap to one goal with the help of Aleksandr Vasiliev.

The Westerners’ equalizer came in the 88th minute. The author of the goal was Keidt Siimon, who only a minute later was caught with his hand in the penalty box. The subsequent penalty was realized by the opponent with the help of Kristjan Kanguri, and the victory of the game belonged to the Järva team.

“Actually, it was a winnable game, but unfortunately our mistakes prevented us from going forward,” Mart Pulst, the coach of the Westerners, summed up the result.

