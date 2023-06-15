Zebra consultations, practice opening for conflict resolution – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

New ways in the consulting industry: Zebra-Beberatungen opens innovative practice in Essen

Essen, June 15, 2023 – With the founding of Zebra-Beratung in Essen, Katharina Zebranowski is setting new standards in the consulting landscape and offers an innovative solution for conflicts in workplace environments. The experienced nursing specialist and mediator brings with her extensive expertise in the areas of elderly care, outpatient care and nursing care level classification and has now specialized in conflict resolution.

Katharina Zebranowski has an impressive professional career, which led her to become a qualified nursing specialist in the inpatient area for young and old people in need of care. In addition, she was a residential area manager and deputy nursing service manager in an inpatient nursing facility for elderly people. She expanded her expertise as a co-founder and deputy nursing service manager in outpatient nursing/nursing service. She also worked as a permanent nurse for the municipality and acted as an expert within the framework of SGB XII (help for care) and to determine the need for care according to SGB XI (care level classification). In her freelance work as a care consultant, she supports people with mental and physical disabilities and works as an expert to determine the need for care according to SGB XI. In addition, she volunteers with the “Mediation and Dementia” project.

Zebra Consulting specializes in conflict resolution in work environments, providing tailored solutions for employers and workers in the healthcare and care professions. With the help of professional mediation, conflicts in the workplace can be resolved constructively and contribute to better cooperation and a more harmonious working atmosphere.

The Zebra Counseling practice is located at Barthel-Bruyn-Straße 27, 45147 Essen. Katharina Zebranowski cordially invites interested parties to get to know the diverse range of advisory services and to benefit from her expertise in conflict resolution.

For more information and interview requests, please contact:

Katharina Zebranowski

Zebra Consultations

Barthel-Bruyn-Strasse 27

45147 Essen

Phone: +49 (0) 178 9042015

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website:

Zebra Consulting is an innovative consulting practice based in Essen. Under the management of Katharina Zebranowski, the company offers tailor-made solutions in the areas of conflict resolution, systemic consulting and mediation. With extensive experience in elderly care, outpatient care and care level classification, Zebra-Beratung supports both best agers, senior citizens and relatives of people with dementia, messie syndrome and Parkinson’s disease. The aim of Zebra consultations is to promote positive change and harmonious cooperation through professional consultation and mediation.

