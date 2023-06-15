Massacre of Pylos, the images from above of the boat that was shipwrecked in Greece – Corriere TV

In the hold of the fishing boat loaded with migrants wrecked 14 June in international waters off Pylos, in Greece, and sent to Italy, there would have been “at least 100 children”. Greek TV Ert reports it, citing the testimony of a survivor of the tragedy released to the doctor who was assisting him. In the meantime, the search for the missing continues, of which the precise number is not yet known, but which could be at least 500. In this video, the first images from above taken from one of the rescue helicopters.