Special Olympics: 50,000 spectators expected at the opening ceremony in Berlin

Status: 06/15/2023 12:43 p.m

The participants of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 can look forward to a dignified setting at the opening ceremony.

“We expect 50,000 visitors in the Olympic Stadium,” said Sven Albrecht, Managing Director of the World Games, the German Press Agency. At the two and a half hour celebration on Saturday (8:15 p.m.), an attractive stage program with the Blue Man Group and the lighting of the flame ensure an atmospheric character for the around 7,000 participants from 190 countries, who will be performing from June 17th to 25th in a total of 26 sports will start.

The celebration will open with the parade of 190 delegations that will move into the interior of the stadium. Timothy Shriver, President of Special Olympics International, will join the International Athlete Representatives for the opening remarks.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who also acts as patron of the World Games, will officially open the games towards the end of the event. The flame is then ignited. Fireworks and a surprise then lead to the competitions of the largest multisport event in Germany since the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

